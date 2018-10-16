Reporter: Trump Should Take DNA Test; May Be ‘More Native American Than Warren’

Fox News contributor Guy Benson made a suggestion Monday night that would instantly put President Trump at an advantage over potential Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Benson said that Trump should take a DNA test to see if he has more native American in him than Warren, following her disastrous PR stunt.

“There’s a very real possibility that Donald Trump is more Native American than Elizabeth Warren,” Benson said during a conversation with Fox News host Bret Baier.

“I think he should take the test himself and just troll her if that’s the case because it’s possible.” Benson added.

Benson went on to state that Warren is attempting to “rip off this band-aid” before embarking on a Presidential bid for 2020.

“This is an embarrassment, right? It’s an embarrassment for her, it’s an embarrassment for anyone in the media who try to pretend like today’s news was good news for her,” Benson declared.

“She wants to get this off the front burner as soon as possible so that when they 2020 race heats up, it’s already old news because there’s no good spin on it.” the reporter added.

“Secondly, if you see the way that she did it in the video, she’s pitting herself against Trump. She’s telling Democratic voters, ‘Either believe my ludicrous spin or you’re with Trump.’” Benson explained.

“She’s appealing, ironically, to tribal politics.” he added.

The findings of Warren’s DNA test suggest that she potentially has a 6th-10th generation Native American ancestor.

In reality, that means she could be anywhere between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American.

The Boston Globe noted, however, that the test was sampled from Mexican, Colombian, and Peruvian DNA rather than actual Native American DNA.

So, basically it proves nothing. It was a PR stunt designed to put the issue to rest, which has monumentally failed.

The President wasted little time in mocking Warren:

Tucker Carlson followed up on the debacle in a segment, labeling Warren ‘Fauxcahontas,’ and ‘Lie-Awatha’.

Carlson also explained that claims Trump is mocking native Americans are ludicrous.

“Who is mocking native Americans? If anybody is doing that, it is Elizabeth Warren,” Carlson said.

“She is the one who stole their identity and leveraged their suffering to climb the greasy pole of our fake meritocracy. No high plains whiskey trader ever acted with more ruthless cynicism that she has. Actual Indians are disgusted by it.” Carlson added.

Indeed, an official statement by the Cherokee Nation slams Warren’s actions.

“Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong,” the statement by Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. notes.

“It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.” Hoskin adds.