Reports: Atlanta Cops Walk Off The Job In Protest

Image Credits: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images.

In response to charges, including felony murder, being brought against their former colleague, Atlanta Police officers walked off the job last night, according to multiple reports.

Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, sparking more backlash against police and accusations of racism.

Rolfe faces 11 counts including felony murder and aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and violations to his oath of office.

A FOX affiliate in Atlanta also reported on the police walkouts, noting it had “received several tips that officers were walking off the job en masse.”

A CBS affiliate in Atlanta also reported that police are walking out in solidarity with Rolfe:

Several Atlanta Police officers have reportedly walked off the job at precincts across the city. The claim comes hours after charges were filed against ex officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan in the Rayshard Brooks’ case.

The buzz of patrol officers staging walkouts and refusing to answer calls from Precincts 3,5,6 and others began circulating social Wednesday evening. CBS46 confirmed the walkout through sources at 8:30 p.m.

Other reports indicated that officers intentionally failed to respond to calls in three of the department’s six zones.

People monitoring police scanners claimed there was near radio silence.

The Atlanta Police Department denied the reports, however:

The mayor of Atlanta has declined to comment on exactly how many officers walked off the job or called in sick.

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Atlanta Police Union Head: ‘It’s the Worst Day in Law Enforcement in the City of Atlanta That’s Ever Been’

Atlanta Police Union Head: ‘It’s the Worst Day in Law Enforcement in the City of Atlanta That’s Ever Been’

U.S. News
Comments
Portland protesters barricade streets and declare new ‘autonomous zone’ outside mayor’s residence (VIDEOS)

Portland protesters barricade streets and declare new ‘autonomous zone’ outside mayor’s residence (VIDEOS)

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: BLM Protester In Ohio Told ‘This Ain’t Seattle’ And ‘We Don’t Put Up With Your Sh*t Here’

U.S. News
comments

Man Beaten by Gang Says One of Them Shouted “Black Lives Matter”

U.S. News
comments

Video: CHAZ Residents Admit They Want to “Burn The Whole Sh*t Down”

U.S. News
comments

Comments