Several media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump will, on Saturday, announce that he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Several GOP campaign officials across different elements of the party also confirm the pick to Breitbart News, saying that they have been preparing fundraising and promotional materials to be sent out after the selection is announced and that Barrett’s name and image are in them.

Several current and former administration officials also echoed that they believe it will be Barrett, but again, every source is cautioning that this is President Trump, and he could change his mind.

The Club for Growth, a leading conservative organization, for instance on Friday night published an ad on YouTube urging senators to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court:



Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com – as we await Trump SCOTUS pick tomorrow, we look at what must happen with the court to bring back the Constitution regardless of who sits in the seats.

Trump, asked Friday night if the selection is Barrett, declined to confirm it was her. “I haven’t said it was her but she is outstanding,” the president said.

