Reports: Eric Holder Considers Jumping into 2020 Presidential Primary, Mike Bloomberg Prepares to Run

Image Credits: Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is again considering running for the Democrat nomination for president in 2020 after previously ruling out a run, a move that comes as former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has filed presidential primary paperwork in Alabama signaling he may be a late entrant to the race.

All of this comes as speculation builds that former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, the failed 2016 Democrat presidential nominee, may run again in 2020 as well.

Holder did very publicly flirt with running in 2020 before, even making the rounds to travel to some early presidential states for key speeches, but he ultimately announced earlier this year he would not run. In March 2019, he came out and said he would not be running in 2020 and that he planned to instead focus his efforts on redistricting efforts.

But now, given how weak the rest of the Democrat presidential field is in 2020, and with other top talent showing that the water is definitely still warm, Holder appears to be reconsidering and thinking about getting into the race after all.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson reported late Thursday evening that Holder has been discussing a late entrance into the crowded Democrat field with a handful of close advisers and political consultants:

Read more

Admitted election scammer Donna Brazile says not to investigate election fraud in Kentucky.
By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Child Rape Stories Are Too ‘Stupid’ For ABC News To Cover

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Child Rape Stories Are Too ‘Stupid’ For ABC News To Cover

U.S. News
Comments
Michael Bloomberg Prepares To Enter The Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg Prepares To Enter The Presidential Race

U.S. News
Comments

Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Cancel Culture’ Is a ‘Disservice to Our Country’

U.S. News
comments

Report: House Democrats Consider Drafting Three Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

U.S. News
comments

Watch Liberals Literally Dump on Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments