Reports: Jail Bosses Knew Epstein Should Be Watched, Source Tells Lawyer Financier’s Death Wasn’t Suicide

Two more news reports provide a reason to think that pervert financier Jeffrey Esptein’s “suicide” in a federal jail might not have been a suicide after all.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that at least eight jail officials knew not to leave the Deep State moneyman alone in his cell in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein was found dead on August 10.

And a lawyer for three of the registered sex offender’s victims, Britain’s Sun newspaper reported yesterday, received a cryptic phone call from a jail employee who said not to believe that Epstein took his own life.

Even before those facts surfaced, however, the circumstances of Epstein’s death were highly suspicious.

Epstein, a 66-year-old Wall Streeter who amassed a $577 million fortune as he operated a major sex-trafficking operation, was found on his knees, a sheet knotted into a noose around his neck and tied to his bed.

Federal prosecutors had indicted him on multiple counts of sex-trafficking girls, some as young as 14.

Read more