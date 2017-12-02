Reports: Jared Kushner Ordered the Call That Sunk Michael Flynn

UPDATE: The Associated Press appeared to confirm these reports later, saying Kushner is the “very senior” official named in Flynn’s guilty plea.

BREAKING: AP source: Jared Kushner is 'very senior' Trump transition official who directed Flynn to contact Russians on UN vote. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2017

Reports in multiple outlets Friday claim White House Advisor and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is responsible for directing then-candidate for National Security Advisor Micheal Flynn to make the phone call about which he later lied to the FBI.

Bloomberg News cites “[t]wo former officials with the Trump transition team” claiming that Flynn was acting on Kushner’s say-so when he called diplomatic officials of other United Nations Security Council members, including Russia, and asked them to delay an expected vote condemning Israeli settlements.

