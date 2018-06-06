Republican Calif. Candidate Slams Opponent: "You're Protecting MS-13"

Trump-endorsed California Governor candidate, John Cox, slammed his opponent for protecting MS-13 gang members with the sanctuary state law.

While addressing Democrat Gavin Newsom in a post-primary speech, Cox pointed out that it wasn’t the President who has put Californian’s in danger with its immigration policies, but instead, it was the anti-Trump Newsom and Democrats.

“It wasn’t Donald Trump who passed the Sanctuary State … Gavin, you did that,” Cox told his supporters.

“You’re the one protecting MS-13,” Cox declared. “You’re the one making our communities less safe … the first role of government is to protect the people and the first act I make is to get rid of this sanctuary state law.”

Cox would go on touting his support for legal immigration that will bring people in that “want to help this country get better.”

Since committing to sanctuary policies, California has led the country in the number of immigrant gang members released out of custody and shielded from deportation.

“Two-thirds of the releases occurred in California, which has had a strict sanctuary policy in effect since January 2014,” the Center for Immigration Studies said in an April report, pointing to “obvious public safety problems.”

The report concluded that MS-13 gang members were amongst the many gang members released because of sanctuary policies nationwide.

Gavin Newsom, who finished seven percentage points ahead of John Cox in the state primary for governor, has said that sanctuary policy is “so foundational” and “so important” that California must preserve the controversial laws.

In a speech in front of his supporters on Tuesday, Newsom reasserted himself as a governor who will “stand up to Donald Trump” while describing Republican Cox as a “foot soldier” in Trump’s war against California.

Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

President Trump endorsed governor hopeful John Cox back in May, saying “California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes. John Cox is the man — he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had.”

Trump also congratulated Cox for his advancement through the primary in a Wednesday morning tweet where he dismissed the idea of a blue wave sweeping the November elections.