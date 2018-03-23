Republican & Democrat Establishment Unite to Shaft America With $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Bill

Despite our nation’s bitter partisan divide, there’s one issue the establishments of both political parties can come together on: shafting the American people and saddling our young people with trillions in debt.

It’s times like these when you can really feel proud to be an American.

From the AP:

Congress has approved a $1.3 trillion measure bestowing hefty increases on military and domestic programs. It gives President Donald Trump just a nibble of the money he’s wanted to build his wall with Mexico. The Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 early Friday. The House approved it 256-167 hours earlier.

Rand Paul savaged the bill last night on Tucker:

Shame, shame. A pox on both Houses – and parties. $1.3 trillion. Busts budget caps. 2200 pages, with just hours to try to read it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

Well here it is, all 2,232 budget-busting pages. The House already started votes on it. The Senate is expected to soon. No one has read it. Congress is broken… pic.twitter.com/izvJlUEgUM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

The bill forbids funds going to build a wall on our southern border, but it does give $1.8 billion for Defense Secretary James Mattis to increase border security in Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia.

Page 376 of terrible, rotten, no-good budget busting bill: I found it! I found it! Border security, what President Trump wanted! no . . .wait a minute section says Defense can spend what funds it determines to enhance the border security of Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

Trump got only $1.6 billion for a few dozen miles of fencing and levee bollards.

2,232 pages of Omnibus and not one mention of a border “wall." Specific clause ensures that funding is for "currently deployed steel bollard designs” This is why GOP is still using the “wall system” lingo pic.twitter.com/yj6whzse01 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 22, 2018

Unlike anyone else in congress, Senator Rand Paul did his best to try and actually read what was in the bill and live tweeted his findings:

Any time both parties come together in congress odds are overwhelming it’s to shaft the American public.

This is no exception.

Rather than veto this monstrosity, Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.