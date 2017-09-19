Republican House Speaker pushes for removing Confederate plaque from Texas Capitol

The Speaker of the Texas House is calling for the removal of a Confederate plaque in the Captiol in Austin.

Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, said in a Tuesday Facebook post that he sent a letter to the State Preservation Board to take down the Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque that hangs on the first floor.

“Confederate monuments and plaques are understandably important to many Texans. But it is important that the historical information displayed on the Capitol grounds is accurate and appropriate,” Straus said in the post. “The Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque does not meet this standard. The plaque says that the Civil War was not an act of rebellion and was not primarily about slavery. That is not accurate, and Texans are not well-served by incorrect information about our history.”

Read more