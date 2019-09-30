Republican lawmaker denounces Trump’s tweet predicting ‘civil war’ if he’s impeached

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday night after the president quoted a Fox News contributor who warned of possible civil war if he is impeached.

The Illinois congressman, who is an Iraq War veteran, was the highest-profile Republican to criticize Trump, who Sunday night tweeted a quote by Pastor Robert Jeffress earlier in the day on Fox News: “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Trump actually misquoted Jeffress, who said on Fox News: “I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture.”

Kinzinger was outraged by Trump’s tweet. “I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant,” he said.

I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant. https://t.co/a5Bae7bP7g — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 30, 2019

Many on social media expressed similar concerns, and said Trump’s tweet was dangerous, tantamount to threatening violence if he is impeached.

