Republican lawmaker denounces Trump’s tweet predicting ‘civil war’ if he’s impeached

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday night after the president quoted a Fox News contributor who warned of possible civil war if he is impeached.

The Illinois congressman, who is an Iraq War veteran, was the highest-profile Republican to criticize Trump, who Sunday night tweeted a quote by Pastor Robert Jeffress earlier in the day on Fox News: “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

Trump actually misquoted Jeffress, who said on Fox News: “I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture.”

Kinzinger was outraged by Trump’s tweet. “I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant,” he said.

Many on social media expressed similar concerns, and said Trump’s tweet was dangerous, tantamount to threatening violence if he is impeached.

