Republican Party Headquarters Shot Up; Media Calls it "Vandalism"

After a Republican Party headquarters in Volusia County, Florida was shot up, the media reported the incident as an act of “vandalism”.

The windows of the HQ were shot out Monday morning and four bullet holes were found inside the office. The attack was almost certainly politically motivated because no other business on the strip was targeted.

“At this point we can confirm that at least four rounds were fired into the building,” said South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham. “We are working to see if we can get video from nearby businesses but so far we have no witnesses.”

#SouthDaytona Republican Headquarter shot up overnight. Volunteers arrived Monday to find windows shot out and bullet holes inside office. pic.twitter.com/XjcgrwcWuf — Patricio G. Balona (@PBalonaNJ) October 29, 2018

The incident occurred hot on the heels of a South Florida man being arrested for sending dud pipe bombs in the mail to top Democrats, but what little media attention it has received downplayed the shooting as an act of vandalism.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported the shocking incident as a mere act of “vandalism,” equating it with graffiti.

"Vandalized". They literally shot bullets into a Republican party office and the media equates it to graffiti. But there's no bias, honest! pic.twitter.com/o0ubg5mrok — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 29, 2018

The Florida Times-Union also reported that the office had been “vandalized by gunfire”.

"Vandalized by gunfire". This is how the media is reporting an attempted terror attack on a Republican Party HQ in Florida. By this logic, the mail bombs were just "vandalism". No, that was terrorism and so is this. pic.twitter.com/w0R0DYgumk — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 29, 2018

Numerous other outlets reported the shooting as an act of vandalism.

I see the talking points have been issued pic.twitter.com/mraurKreoz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 29, 2018

By this logic, the mail bombs were just “vandalism”. No, that was terrorism and so is this.

If a right-wing Trump supporter had shot up a Democratic party headquarters, would the media call it vandalism or terrorism?

As of right now, CNN hasn’t even reported on this attempted terror attack at all.

But there’s no media bias against conservatives, honest!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.