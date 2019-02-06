Republican senator expects to have Mueller report 'within a month'

Senator Chuck Grassley said Tuesday that he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller is just weeks away from finishing the report he was hired to produce, 21 months after his Russia probe began.

Radio host Hugh Hewitt asked the Iowa Republican when he expected to see the report.

‘Within a month, if we see it,’ Grassley responded.

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said eight days ago that the Mueller probe was in its final stages.

‘Right now the investigation is, I think, close to being completed,’ Whitaker told reporters his first public remarks about it since President Donald Trump appointed him to his post.

‘I hope we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as possible,’ he added.

A spokesman for the Office of Special Counsel declined to comment on Tuesday. Mueller’s office is famously tight-lipped about its operations and timetables.

Grassley said he supports efforts in Congress that would force the Justice Department to release Mueller’s findings about alleged links between Russian agents and theTrump’s 2016 campaign.

Whitaker and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen submitted a classified report to Trump on Monday concluding that foreign powers had no ‘material impact on the integrity or security of election infrastructure or political/campaign infrastructure’ in the 2018 midterm elections.

