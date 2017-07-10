Republicans Are More Generous Tippers, Says Survey

You want to be serving a Republican rather than a Democrat to get the larger tip. A survey released Monday from Creditcards.com says Northeast Republicans are more generous in their tipping, beating out Southern Democrats.

Princeton Survey Research Associates International conducted the survey on behalf of Creditcards.com. The results were broken down not only on the basis of political affiliation but by gender and geographical region as well.

Male Republicans in the Northeast provided tips of 20 percent when dining out at a restaurant while Democrats of either sex living in the South gave an average of 15 percent. Women in general were found to tip 16 percent.

“When it comes to generous tipping, Republicans definitely beat Democrats. Fifty-nine percent of Republicans say their typical restaurant tip exceeds 15 percent, while just 46 percent of Democrats say the same. Democrats are also more likely than their GOP counterparts to say that they never tip hotel housekeepers, hair stylists/barbers and coffee shop baristas,” Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at Creditcards.com, told Fox Business.

