Republicans Call On DOJ to Investigate Netflix Over 'Cuties' Film

Several Republican lawmakers are calling on the Department of Justice to take legal action against Netflix over it’s “soft-core child porn” film “Cuties.”

According to IMDB’s description, the film evolves around an 11-year-old girl who joins other underage girls in a school twerking group called “the cuties” where she “rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity – upsetting her mother and her values in the process.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Saturday called Netflix’s decision to “peddle child pornography disgusting”, and called on the DOJ to take “swift action.”

Like any parent, I find ⁦@netflix⁩ decision to peddle child pornography disgusting. And it’s criminal. ⁦@TheJusticeDept⁩ should take swift action. https://t.co/ReEVk7F8t9 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 12, 2020

“There’s no excuse for the sexualization of children, and Netflix’s decision to promote the film ‘Cuties’ is disgusting at best and a serious crime at worst,” Cotton told the Daily Caller in a statement. “I urge the Department of Justice to take action against Netflix for their role in pushing explicit depictions of children into American homes.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) likewise demanded the DOJ charge Netflix with “distribution of child pornography.”

As a father of three young daughters, I find “Cuties” sickening. Glad to join @SenTomCotton in calling on the DOJ to bring charges against Netflix for distribution of child pornography. https://t.co/xmHO3b1yLN — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 11, 2020

“As a father of young daughters, I find it sickening. Not only is this movie fodder for pedophiles, it encourages very young girls to defy their parents’ wishes and share pornographic images of themselves with strangers,” Banks told the Caller. “Our culture has come a long way in recent years, recognizing the power of television, movies and magazines to affect young girls.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also condemned the film, blasting Netflix for profiting off the “sexual abuse of 11-year-old girls.”

“Following @netflix’s disturbing promotion of ‘Cuties,’ I sent a letter calling on @TheJusticeDept to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography,” Cruz tweeted.

Following @netflix’s disturbing promotion of “Cuties,” I sent a letter calling on @TheJusticeDept to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/P7wLXixU6X — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 12, 2020

It’s not just Republicans lambasting Netflix — anti-establishment Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) called Netflix “complicit” in facilitating child sex trafficking.

“Child porn Cuties will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade,” Gabbard tweeted Saturday. “1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit.”

.@netflix child porn "Cuties" will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend's 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

Netflix finally made a statement defending the film after “CancelNetflix” trended #1 on Twitter on Thursday, bizarrely claiming it’s actually AGAINST sexualizing young girls.

“’Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” a Netflix spokesperson told the New York Post. “It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

