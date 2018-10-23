Republicans Outpace Dems In Early Midterm Voting

The midterms on November 6 will give US voters the first opportunity to have their say about Donald Trump’s presidency as they vote on which parties control Congress.

Voter turnout for the midterms is usually much lower than in presidential elections but voter interest is at its highest level for 20 years after Mr Trump’s approval rating sank to its lowest levels in six months.

Data provided by TargetSmart shows Republican-affiliated early voters are outperforming Democrat-affiliated early voters in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana, Tennessee and Texas.

Read more