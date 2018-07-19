Republicans Overwhelmingly Back Trump's Performance at Putin Summit: Poll

Image Credits: US Embassy Finland.

The vast majority of Republicans support the way President Trump handled his first summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to a new Axios poll.

The poll said 80 percent of Republicans approved of Trump’s performance, while only 8 percent of Democrats feel the same way.

The partisan split could be seen in other things the poll measured. For example, 85 percent of Republicans think the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections is “more of a distraction,” while on the other side, 85 percent of Democrats feel that the possibility of coordination between the two entities is a “serious issue.”

