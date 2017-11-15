Republicans Seek to Derail Roy Moore and Salvage Senate Seat

Image Credits: YouTube Screenshot.

Republicans, seeking to head off the first Senate Democratic victory in Alabama in decades, are grasping for ways to derail their nominee, Roy Moore, whose campaign has been engulfed by allegations of sexual misconduct.

President Donald Trump spoke on the phone from Vietnam with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and discussed how to manage the crisis, the senator said. Mr. McConnell, who has been spearheading the effort to block Mr. Moore, said Tuesday he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to return to his home state to reclaim the seat.

The Republican National Committee cut financial ties to Mr. Moore, and the Alabama GOP is considering an array of options to dislodge Mr. Moore and still hold the seat.

Strategists in both parties are reacting to a prospect that appeared remote just a couple of weeks ago: Democratic candidate Doug Jones could win in the reliably Republican state.

