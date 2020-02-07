Republicans Seeking Hunter Biden's Travel Records From Secret Service

Two Republican senators announced a new phase of the probe into possible corruption by Hunter Biden a mere hour after President Trump was acquitted of the two articles of impeachment.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (Wis.) on Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. Secret Service Director James Murray in which they requested the travel records of Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the letter, Grassley and Johnson said they are seeking “records of Hunter Biden’s travel while he was under U.S. Secret Service protection as they continue to investigate potential conflicts of interest to boost his business ventures in Ukraine and China.”

President Trump was impeached in December of last year for allegedly using military aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure the country into investigating the Bidens’ business activities there.

While serving as vice president, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine if they did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating the natural gas company Burisma, where Hunter was working as a board member earning over $50,000 a month—despite his lack of relevant experience.

Biden boasted of the incident at a Council on Foreign Relations event:

I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b***h, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.

What year did he become VP? What country is at the center of the corruption controversy? Don’t ask Joe Biden. He can’t remember. And Bloomberg kowtows & virtue signals to the idols of the radical left.

