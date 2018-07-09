Rescuers bring eighth person out of Thai cave on second day of rescue: witness

Rescue workers in Thailand brought out four people on Monday from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped for more than two weeks, apparently taking the total number rescued to eight.

A Reuters witness near the Tham Luang cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai saw medical personnel carrying four people out of the cave to waiting ambulances over the course of the day.

The rescue operation was launched on Sunday and four boys were brought out that day. They were in good condition in hospital, officials said.

