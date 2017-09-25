Researcher: ISIS hackers not 'as capable as most cybercriminal groups'

ISIS’s cyber operations are not even as ‘capable as many cybercriminal groups’ and are far from the type of sophisticated threat countries face from other nations, according to new research.

Kyle Wilhoit, senior researcher at DomainTools, analyzed ISIS cyberattacks over the past two years. He presented his findings at this weekend’s DerbyCon in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I started looking at [the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] because I started to see media reports about their cyber capabilities and wanted to see how accurate they were,” he told The Hill.

“I thought they would be a lot better.”

