Researchers detect rise in attacks from Nigerian cyber criminals

Image Credits: geralt/Pixabay.

Security researchers have detected a rise in attacks from Nigerian cyber criminals who they say pose a “formidable” threat to businesses across the globe.

According to a report released Tuesday by Palo Alto Networks, hackers working out of Nigeria initiated an average of 17,600 attacks per month over the past year — an increase over the 12,200 attacks-per-month average detected in 2016.

“As a group, these actors continue to exhibit noteworthy year-over-year technical growth as they adopt new tools and techniques,” the report from Palo Alto Networks says.

Nigerian internet scams have attracted attention for a number of years, though threat actors have only more recently begun to employ malware in order to hack corporate networks for financial gain.

Read more


Related Articles

Earthquake Hits Calif. As Hawaii Rumbles

Earthquake Hits Calif. As Hawaii Rumbles

Science & Tech
Comments
Interstellar Probes Use Lasers as "Wind" for Sails

Interstellar Probes Use Lasers as “Wind” for Sails

Science & Tech
Comments

White House to Hold Meeting on A.I. with Tech Giants

Science & Tech
Comments

Climate ‘Skeptics’ More Eco-friendly than Global-warming alarmists: Study

Science & Tech
Comments

Unique Planet Has No Clouds

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments