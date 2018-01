For anyone who has accidentally injured themselves, Dr. Zachary Campbell not only sympathizes, he’s developing new ways to blunt pain.

“If you have ever hit yourself with a hammer, afterward, even a light touch can be painful for days or even weeks,” said Campbell, who researches pain on the molecular level at The University of Texas at Dallas.

“While many of us may not be coordinated enough to avoid an accident, my goal is to disrupt the inception and persistence of pain memories.”

Read more