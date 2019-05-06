Researchers find icy corridor on Saturn’s giant moon

A research team has discovered huge ice feature on Titan while trying to understand where Saturn’s largest moon gets all of its methane.

Like Earth, Titan has rain, seas and a surface of eroding organic material. However, on Titan it is methane, not water, that makes up the raindrops and fills the lakes.

A team of scientists searching for the source of Titan’s methane discovered something unexpected – a long corridor of ice that wraps nearly halfway around Titan, making it over 4,000 miles (6,400 km) long.

