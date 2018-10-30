Researchers reveal the incredible seasons of Triton

Image Credits: NASA/JPL/USGS.

Neptune’s largest moon Triton is still gathering frost on its surface — even after nearly 20 years of accumulation.

Backed by new observations, researchers recently announced that frost continues to travel northward from the southern polar cap of Triton. The frost, which is generated by the sun heating and sublimating volatile material before it travels northward, has been observed since the turn of the century. However, the new findings help shed light on how Triton’s frost budget varies over the world’s full season, which lasts 84 years.

The research, which was presented at a press conference for the Division for Planetary Sciences of the American Astronomical Society 50th annual meeting, used ground-based observations to bolster Triton data gathered by the Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1989.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Astronomers witness slow death of nearby galaxy

Astronomers witness slow death of nearby galaxy

Science & Tech
Comments
Gab Banned By GoDaddy, Shopify, Medium; AG Plans Investigation; Founder Inundated With Death Threats

Gab Banned By GoDaddy, Shopify, Medium; AG Plans Investigation; Founder Inundated With Death Threats

Science & Tech
Comments

CBP arrest another impostor using facial technology

Science & Tech
Comments

Weird Stripes Discovered on Saturn’s Moon Dione

Science & Tech
Comments

Why China’s artificial moon probably won’t work

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments