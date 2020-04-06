Residents Alarmed after Cops Use “Purge Siren” to Signal Start of Curfew

Residents of a Louisiana Parish issued complaints last week after police signaled the start of a mandatory curfew by blasting a siren similar to one featured in the dystopian film franchise, “The Purge.”

Several residents recorded on their cell phones as police went up and down neighborhoods in Crowley blasting the eerie siren at full volume.

The unnerving sound, which sounds similar to an air raid siren, was used by the Crowley Police to signify the start of a curfew that goes from 9PM to 6AM.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Brousard told KATC.com he was unaware the siren originated from the film, and said the police had no plans to use the siren going forward.

Responding to criticism on Facebook, the Crowley Police Department reportedly doubled down on their curfew order, but did not address concerns over their use of the siren:

“Acadia Parish received the worse rating for the rapid spread of the virus. It has been put into place in order try and slow the spread. There is nothing anyone needs to be on the roads besides emergency situations. If you don’t want to comply with the orders of the Sheriff and the Chiefs, you will dealt [sic] with accordingly.”

Alex Jones breaks down the latest on the coronavirus hysteria on this Monday edition of the Alex Jones Show:

The sheriff of Acadia Parish, K.P. Gibson, distanced his department from the controversial siren mess, and laid the blame squarely on Crowley police.

“Last night a ‘Purge Siren’ was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the ‘Purge Siren’ and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose. Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

In the fictional film “The Purge,” the siren marks the start of a once-a-year 12-hour time period in which all crimes can be committed without fear of repercussion. “When the 12-hour period begins, sirens begin to blare and all emergency services are unavailable,” adds KATC.

RELATED: EMPIRE STATE BUILDING DEBUTS DYSTOPIAN RED ‘SIREN’ LIGHT

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Freshman Congresswoman Haley Stevens goes into full panic when talking about the Coronavirus on the floor of the House Of Representatives.

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!