‘Resign!’: Minneapolis Mayor Exiled By BLM Protesters After Saying He Wouldn't Defund Police

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) was ejected from a Black Lives Matter event after he admitted that he does not support defunding the police.

When asked by a BLM organizer on Saturday if he would commit to completely defunding the police, Frey balked and admitted he would not, resulting in the entire mob turning against him, yelling “resign”, “shame” and “go home” as Frey slinked off.

The incident is especially notable given Frey groveled excessively to appease the far-left, including allowing rioters to burn and loot Minneapolis for days, sobbing like a baby in front of George Floyd’s casket, and promising “structural reform” to the city’s police.

Frey isn’t the only Democrat leader the mob is turning on.

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also heckled and booed during a BLM demonstration despite assuring the crowd that “black lives matter.”

He too went to great lengths to appease the far-left by making the police stand down while rioters had a field day in Manhattan and other boroughs, as well as backing criminal “reforms” that essentially give crime a pass, and also pushing “police reform.”

But apparently imposing a curfew in Big Apple was enough to lose the mob’s allegiance.

These incidents beg the question: how could the left rule without police to enforce its tyranny?

For example, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti encouraged citizens to “snitch” on each other for violating stay-at-home orders, which he added would be strictly enforced.

“If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” Garcetti said in April.

“You know the old expression about snitches,” he continued. “Well, in this case, snitches get rewards.”

The mob turning on Democrat leaders just shows they don’t really care about black lives, equality, or defunding police — it’s all about acquiring political power.

Without police, Democrats can’t enforce their sweeping political agenda upon Americans, so the mob’s demands to “defund the police” will almost certainly be ignored.

With anarchy on the streets, more militarization of police or military used as police is the only solution being offered. But there is a solution that is NOT being talked about that doesn't involve a trade-off between abuse & anarchy

