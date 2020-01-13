Resist The Demons Of Artificial Intelligence

The world is awake to the elite’s plan to subjugate, drug and eventually eliminate humanity as we know it.

Their plan failed because they couldn’t see what was actually coming, they could only see their arrogance and evil intentions.

The internet, and those who chose to use its platform of free speech from the outset and before censorship, have already succeeded in informing enough of a silent majority that the genie is out of the bottle.

Now, we stand toe to toe with those that would oppress our family, our sovereignty and our rights.

Their plan is weakening and if they choose to stand and fight they will be crushed underfoot by providence and the enduring evolution of the human spirit.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!