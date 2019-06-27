Resist@Google: Leaked Doc Shows Company Encourages Employees to Stage Anti-Trump Protests

Google employees are encouraged to stage protests against the policies of US President Donald Trump, a document unearthed by Project Veritas shows.

The internal document, titled “The Beginner’s Guide to Protesting (#GooglersUnite)” and made public Thursday, contains a number of tips on how to protest effectively, and gives numerous examples of anti-Trump signage and chants employees might consider.

“Ideas for signage include ‘#NoMuslimBan #NoWall’ ‘Don’t Be Evil’ ‘Refugees Welcome’ ‘Immigrants Welcome’ ‘Make America Welcome Again’ ‘#GooglersUnite’ ‘Resist’ ‘Never Again’ ‘No Ban No Wall’ ‘This is not who we are’ ‘Muslims cure cancer.”

The document also includes an “Expert’s Guide to Chanting” featuring a number of familiar anti-Trump chants overheard at leftist protests.

See the entire doc, leaked to Project Veritas, below:

The document comes as Google has had to deny it is meddling in the upcoming 2020 election after a bombshell Project Veritas exposé caught employees admitting they manipulate algorithms so users form the desired leftist opinions.


