Respondents to CNN Article About 'Africanized Bee Attack' Complain of Racism

Respondents to a CNN article about a swarm of Africanized bees that attacked a group of firefighters and police complained that using the term ‘Africanized bees’ was racist.

Yes, really.

The Africanized honey bee is also known colloquially as the ‘killer bee’, but the former name is scientifically accurate.

The bee was introduced into Brazil in 1956 but subsequently spread throughout North America. Africanized honey bees can chase people for a quarter of a mile and have killed around 1,000 humans.

“A group of firefighters and police that were responding to a bee sting were attacked by a swarm of nearly 40,000 Africanized bees. Three of the first responders were rushed to the hospital, while the others quickly shut down the block,” CNN tweeted.

A group of firefighters and police that were responding to a bee sting were attacked by a swarm of nearly 40,000 Africanized bees.Three of the first responders were rushed to the hospital, while the others quickly shut down the block.

https://t.co/loS6W9kc4z — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2020

Woke respondents were soon on alert to claim that using the term ‘Africanized bees’ was a racial slur against black people.

“It’s 2020 and media still uses ‘Africanized’” wrote one.

It’s 2020 and media still uses ‘Africanized’ — Magdalena (@mags_iarba) February 22, 2020

“The use of the word “Africanized” perpetuates bias against African people and people of color. Please stop,” added another.

“Some may not think this is a big deal, but this is an example of a microaggression that leads to implicit bias,” claimed another.

So the "Africanized" bee is actually a hybrid of both African and European bees. But, "Europeanized" isn't as scary. Or let's just call them "killer bees". Some may not think this is a big deal, but this is an example of a microaggression that leads to implicit bias. — Knancy Pelosi's Paper Shredder (@NaughtKnot) February 22, 2020

“Kinda racist calling angry dangerous bees African bees….” asserted another respondent.

Kinda racist calling angry dangerous bees African bees…. — Undercover Tiger (@propilot123) February 22, 2020

In fact, the entire thread was full of people angry at CNN for using the official scientific term for the bees.

Next time a black panther mauls someone to death at a zoo or an African elephant stampedes through a village, expect many people on Twitter to be on the lookout for racism.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!