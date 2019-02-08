Restart Iran, Non-Violent Revolutions And The Mysterious Warsaw Summit

The US State Department, via USA darFarsi, recently announced to Iran that it will support the establishment of an elected representative form of government.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then announced an “Iran Focused” “Warsaw Summit” to be held in Poland on February 13th and 14th of this year.

This summit is a bit of a mystery and while mainstream media from across the world are busy criticising the Trump administration for having it, the RESTART movement is busy asking the US State Department to invite their leader Seyed Mohammad Hosseini.

They believe in a peaceful revolution and they are prepared to sit at the table with world leaders to discuss plans for restoring freedom to the Iranian people.

Just yesterday, RESTART leader Hosseini released an open letter to all Iranian oppositions and political associations, calling for solidarity and unity.

The open letter begins with, “All human beings are members of a Whole,” and announces that the time of globalism and radical Islam is coming to an end.

The letter then lays out the mandatory terms for all political associations who hope to join together under the name of RESTART to Make Iran Great Again

1. THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS

To prevent dictatorship and concentration of power in the country, the people will have the right to bear arms.

2. THE CYRUS CONSTITUTION

The proposed laws of the “Cyrus Empire” have been acquired from Plato’s Republic, The US Constitution and Sufism.

3. CHANGING THE NAME OF OUR COUNTRY FROM ‘IRAN’ TO ‘PERSIA’

All international contracts signed during Qajar, Pahlavi and the Islamic Republic regime will be revoked unilaterally and declared null and void.

4. INSURANCE AND SOCIAL SERVICES

Free health insurance for everyone. Mandatory monthly allowances paid to housewives.

5. FRIENDLY RELATIONS WITH AMERICA AND ISREAL

Admitting the Holocaust actually took place.

6. SUPPORT OF SAUDI ARABIAN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN’S GREAT REFORMS, AND FIGHT AGAINST RADICAL ISLAM

7. THE PRESERVATION OF THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY OF OUR COUNTRY

At the same time, respecting the language, dialect, culture, race and ethnic diversity of different parts of the country.

8. FREEDOM OF SPEECH

As well as the right to choose your own religion and dressing style.

The idea of a non-violent revolution seems like a new thing and Iran is not the only place poised to manifest this extraordinary accomplishment.

France and Venezuela are asking for the same.

Perhaps we are living in a new golden age, but only time will tell.

Here are some of the proposed laws of the new Cyrus Empire that RESTART hopes to bring about in Iran: