Restaurant Owner Speaks Out Against Stay-At-Home Order

Reporter Millie Weaver interviews business owner Valter Veliu in Columbus, Ohio, outside his popular authentic German restaurant called “Valter’s at the Maennerchor” to discuss the impact Governor Mike DeWine’s Stay-At-Home Order is having on small business owners.

While large retail and grocery chains like Walmart, Giant Eagle, Target, and others hold a monopoly on the market during the Coronavirus shut downs, small business owners are being negatively impacted.

Business owners are raising important questions regarding the unfair practice of the government picking and choosing which businesses are considered “essential” or not.

