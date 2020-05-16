Resurfaced Video Shows Joe Scarborough Joking About Killing His Intern

A recently resurfaced clip shows MSNBC host Joe Scarborough joking about his killing his intern.

In an interview clip with Don Imus in 2003, Scarborough laughs along with Imus about the death of his former intern Lori Klausutis, who died at age 28 from an apparent head injury back in 2001 in Scarborough’s office.

“Don’t be afraid to be funny, because you are funny. You know, I ask you why you won Congress, you said you’d had sex with the intern and then you had to kill her, that’s pretty risky to say,” Imus is seen saying.

“Exactly, what’re you gonna do,” Scarborough is heard replying, laughing.

And in a separate instance on his show, Imus joked that Scarborough admitted he had impregnated and killed his intern.

President Trump is well-aware of this subject, and has recently called for an investigation into “Psycho Joe” and the circumstances surrounding Klausutis’ death.

“‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts’. Besides, bad ratings!” he tweeted earlier this month.

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

You are not living in a bad dream…2020 is reality.

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!