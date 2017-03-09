Resurrected: Hillary Continues Encouraging Dems to ‘Stand up, resist’

Hillary Clinton surprised many Wednesday when she fired up her Snapchat account to send an International Women’s Day message.

Despite months of inactivity on the social media platform, the losing Democrat presidential candidate encouraged fellow women to “stand up” and “resist,” because “every issue is a women’s issue.”

Numerous users on Twitter were amazed to see Hillary alive and sporting a new hairstyle.

HILLARY CLINTON IS BACK ON SNAPCHAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL. — Cullin (@_cullin) March 9, 2017

OH MY GOD SNAPCHAT USER HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON IS LIVING AND HER HAIR IS ON POINT pic.twitter.com/xUTAkha5G2 — Emma (@donnatellasmoss) March 9, 2017

Hillary just blessed our snapchat feeds with that message and new haircut — /// (@user9518) March 9, 2017

Others mocked the former First Lady, resurrected old Hillary scandals and drew comparisons between her new look and characters from various forms of media.

Hillary released a new snapchat today In related news Snapchat is down 80% pic.twitter.com/6LCzBgoEkv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 9, 2017

No better example of the death of globalism than Hillary Clinton's platform being relegated to a Snapchat story. They almost stole the world — jason (@SmugTweets) March 9, 2017

Women tried. Your husband wouldn't let them. https://t.co/deSkdMtkl3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 9, 2017

Hillary's new haircut is on point. Ummmm pic.twitter.com/1RkKRa0NuI — Scott (@zthreescotty) March 9, 2017

Hey, why is Hillary Clinton on Snapchat instead of behind bars? While Edward Snowden is hiding out in another Country? — Michelle Swanson (@Michell80037228) March 9, 2017

Then there was one incredibly perceptive Twitter user who compared her appearance to the diabolical antagonist from the film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Hillary infamously announced her use of Snapchat while on the 2016 campaign trail, joking about the fact that Snapchat messages delete on their own – a reference to her email controversy in which she reportedly deleted 33,000 emails from a private server.

