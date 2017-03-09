Resurrected: Hillary Continues Encouraging Dems to ‘Stand up, resist’

Image Credits: redsteeze, twitter.

Hillary Clinton surprised many Wednesday when she fired up her Snapchat account to send an International Women’s Day message.

Despite months of inactivity on the social media platform, the losing Democrat presidential candidate encouraged fellow women to “stand up” and “resist,” because “every issue is a women’s issue.”

“There’s a lot to fight for: Planned Parenthood, education, healthcare, jobs. Every issue is a women’s issue. So stand up, resist, run for office, be a champion,” the former secretary of state quickly said trying to fit her message into a 10-second soundbite.

Numerous users on Twitter were amazed to see Hillary alive and sporting a new hairstyle.

Others mocked the former First Lady, resurrected old Hillary scandals and drew comparisons between her new look and characters from various forms of media.

Then there was one incredibly perceptive Twitter user who compared her appearance to the diabolical antagonist from the film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Hillary infamously announced her use of Snapchat while on the 2016 campaign trail, joking about the fact that Snapchat messages delete on their own – a reference to her email controversy in which she reportedly deleted 33,000 emails from a private server.


