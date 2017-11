Shares of retailers such as Macy’s Inc (M.N) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N) were up on Monday following a promising start to the holiday season and ahead of what is expected to be the largest U.S. online shopping day in history.

Adobe Analytics said Cyber Monday is expected to drive $6.6 billion in internet sales, nearly double last year’s figure of $3.45 billion, which would make it the largest U.S. online shopping day in history.

Data for Cyber Monday sales are expected at around noon eastern time.

