U.S consumers are expected to set a record on Cyber Monday, with online purchases generating as much as $6.6 billion, a 16.5 percent increase over last year, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

For the first time, web traffic on smartphones and tablets is expected to be higher than for desktops, with 54 percent using handheld devices and 46 percent using computers, according to Adobe.

In total, Adobe is projecting online sales in the U.S. to surpass $100 billion for the 2017 holiday season.

