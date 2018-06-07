Retired Colonel: Trump Is "Made-to-order For Seduction By Kremlin"

CNN continued its obsession with the Trump/Russia collusion conspiracy theory Wednesday, wheeling out retired US Army Col. Lt. Ralph Peters, who is adamant that Vladimir Putin has “some sort of grip on Trump.”

Peters claimed that Trump is the “perfect target” for Russian intelligence because he “has no self-control, a sense of sexual entitlement, and intermittent financial crises.”

“That’s made-to-order for seduction by Russian intelligence,” Peters said on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show.

The only proof Peters offered was Trump’s friendly attitude toward Putin, and the President’s reluctance to criticize the Russian government.

Peters also suggested that the infamous Steele dossier “rang true” to him, and indicates that Trump has been compromised.

The dossier, partially funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, and later published by Buzzfeed, contains memos and research on Trump compiled by a a throughly discredited British intelligence agent. It also claims that Trump was involved with Russian prostitutes.

Peters also defended Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump, which has been going on for over a year and has not uncovered any evidence of collusion.

“Without exaggeration, the Mueller investigation is the most important of my lifetime, and I am 66 years old. I lived through Watergate,” Peters said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Peters slammed Fox News, where he used to be a military analyst, as a “destructive propaganda machine” spreading “conspiracy theories”.

“I think they’re doing a great deal of damage still,” Peters said, adding “We won’t know how bad for years to come when we see the ultimate result. But, Anderson, for years, I was glad to be associated with FOX. It was a legitimate conservative and libertarian outlet, and a necessary one. But with the rise of Donald Trump, FOX did become a destructive propaganda machine and I don’t do propaganda for anyone.”

“Frankly, you know, as a former military officer, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And I saw in my view, FOX, particularly the prime time hosts, attacking our constitutional order, the rule of law, the Justice Department, the FBI, Robert Mueller, and oh by the way, the intelligence agencies,” Peters also said.

Perhaps Peters will be more comfortable working for the totally fair, non-biased, non-partisan, non-conspiracy theory peddling CNN.