Will Witt of PragerU teamed up with former police officer Brandon Tatum to hit the streets of Los Angeles, California and educate “Defund The Police” supporters.

After being presented with facts the mainstream media refuses to bring to the attention of the American public, the interviewees were left with a new perspective on racism and policing.

