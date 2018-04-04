Retreat: Caravan Disbands After Trump Deploys Military To Border

The caravan of over a thousand people indicated they’ve abandoned their exodus to the U.S. after President Trump announced his intention to send the military to guard the southern border.

“We will wrap up our work in Mexico City,” said Irineo Mujica, head of the migrant advocacy group People Without Borders (Pueblo sin Fronteras).

“We have support teams at the border if there are people who need assistance there, but they would have to travel on their own.”

After receiving news about the caravan, Trump demanded the Mexican government stop them or risk jeopardizing NAFTA.

“The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our ‘Weak Laws’ Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

After reports emerged the caravan wouldn’t relent, Trump announced he would deploy the military to guard the U.S.-Mexico border.

WE WILL PROTECT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER! pic.twitter.com/Z7fqQKcnez — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

“We are preparing for the military to secure our border between Mexico and the United States,” Trump said Tuesday during a press conference.

Trump’s political pressure via social media and his decision to send the military to the southern border was clearly why the caravan ultimately abandoned its quest a day later, but People Without Borders insists it’s because the journey north was becoming too dangerous for the children.

“There are too many children — 450 in all. There are lots of babies. Hopping the train, as we did in the past, would have been crazy,” said Mujica.

But traveling hundreds of miles with them deep into the heart of Mexico…totally safe, right?