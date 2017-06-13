Return of Calais Barricades: Migrants Erect Burning Road Blocks to Hijack Trucks

Image Credits: Infidel Man / YouTube.

Gangs of migrants have been setting up burning road blocks in Calais to attack lorries heading into the UK.

After France dismantled the Jungle migrant camp in the northern town last year there have been fears it would boil over as refugees continued to try and make their way into Britain.

Now it appears the fear has become reality as video footage shows a burning tree lying across a motorway as men waving clubs at truck drivers.

With the uncertainty of Brexit and with the French government going though a transitional period under Emmanuel Macron, the border could be seen as a soft target by those looking to cross it.

