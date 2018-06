Rob Cox, Global Editor for Thomson Reuters’ Breakingviews vertical, said the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting was a direct response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the mainstream media.

“This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people,” Cox tweeted following the shooting. “Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul.”

Cox has since deleted the tweet and acknowledges “jumping to a conclusion.”

