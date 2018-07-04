Reuters Poll: Young White Americans Flee Democrat Party in Droves Since Trump’s Election

Young white Americans are fleeing the Democrat Party en masse following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, a new poll reveals.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos Poll surveyed more than 16,000 registered voters between the ages 18 to 34 over the course of the last three months of 2018. This same poll was conducted in 2016 around the same time period.

Young white Americans, in 2016, favored Democrats over Republicans in 2016 by a 47 to 33 percent margin. Since Trump’s election — and his booming economy which has secured high-paying jobs and record job opportunities — young white Americans’ favoritism for Democrats has disappeared.

Today, 39 percent of young white Americans say they favor Republicans, while another 39 percent of young white Americans say they favor Democrats.

Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Overall, the poll revealed that Democrats are losing young Americans in general. For example, before Trump’s election, 55 percent of young Americans said they favored Democrats over Republicans. Today, that margin is down to only 46 percent of young Americans who are still loyal to Democrats.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Reverses Obama-Era Policies On Affirmative Action

Trump Reverses Obama-Era Policies On Affirmative Action

U.S. News
Comments
Media Fail: Trump’s Approval Rating Improved During Manufactured Border Outrage

Media Fail: Trump’s Approval Rating Improved During Manufactured Border Outrage

U.S. News
Comments

BLUE RIPPLE? Pelosi unfavorables rival eve of 2010 Republican wave

U.S. News
Comments

What Can We Expect During The “Summer Of Rage”? Protests, Violence, Confrontations And Crazy Leftists…

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Trump Salute to Service Speech in West Virginia

U.S. News
Comments

Comments