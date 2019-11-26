Revealed: 2 More Soros Connections To Trump Impeachment

Billionaire globalist George Soros’ obsession with opposing Donald Trump has been well-documented, and now two more examples of his role in the left’s impeachment witch-hunt have come to light.

The latest instance of Soros’ involvement in the Democrats’ ongoing coup attempt goes back to September 2016 when the Executive Director of the Soros-funded Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI) met with suspected CIA “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella.

Michael D. Jarvis, the Executive Director of TAI, attended the White House meeting along with Donald M. Camp, Jessica M. Gray, Baily S. Holladay (Russian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Natalia O. Lassowsky (Ukrainian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Thomas W. Pucci, Stefanie L. Stagg and Ciaramella.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) has supported TAI since at least 2011, according to the OSF website.

As far as what was discussed at the meeting, The Gateway Pundit reports, “It’s likely the Obama Administration and Ciaramella were involved in the efforts to have Soros related entities in the Ukraine removed from any potential indictments related to their activities in the Ukraine.”

The next recently revealed Soros connection involves a staffer for Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who is one of the leaders of the left’s impeachment witch-hunt.

The staffer, Sean Misko, is uncoincidentally a “close friend” of alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, according to Breitbart.

Misko, who joined Schiff’s staff at the House Intelligence Committee in August, previously served as a fellow for the Soros-funded Atlantic Council.

In 2015, Misko was a yearlong “Millennium Fellow” at the Atlantic Council, which also happens to be funded by the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings of which the entire Hunter Biden scandal revolves around.

Misko is the second Schiff staffer with Atlantic Council connections as Thomas Eager is currently a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Congressional Fellowship.

These are simply two more examples of how Soros’ far-reaching network of globalists is clandestinely changing the political landscape of America and even the world.

Last week, Infowars made national headlines after being mentioned during Democrat “star witness” Fiona Hill’s testimony.

Hill was outed as a Soros mole by Roger Stone on an Infowars broadcast in 2017 and is a staff writer for a website called “The Globalist.”

Hill’s resume shows she was a member of the Central Eurasia Project Advisory Board of George Soros’ Open Society Institute from 2000 to 2006.

Despite these facts, Hill testified that she is neither a globalist nor a Soros operative and said questioning connections to Soros is “antisemitic.”

Infowars’ Greg Reese touched on the possibility that Hill committed perjury by lying during her impeachment inquiry testimony.

