REVEALED: Nearly 10,000 People Suffered Cancers Linked to Toxic Dust Caused by 9/11

As many as 9,795 people were diagnosed with cancer linked to 9/11, the federal World Trade Center Health Program recently confirmed ahead of the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The New York Post initially reported the numbers Saturday – and spoke with health officials, rescue workers and survivors who were at the scene of the dangerous toxic dust caused by jet fuel, asbestos, cement and glass shards.

Medical director of the World Trade Center Health Program at Mount Sinai, Dr. Michael Crane, told the Post there has been a significant increase in the number of cancer patients since the program – which tracks 9/11 related diseases – began five years ago.

