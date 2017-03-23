REVEALED: Over a MILLION Americans at risk of being NUKED by North Korea

The US state of Hawaii is reportedly the most likely target for Kim Jong-un’s weapons as the prospect of an all-out conflict between the two countries grows.

The hermit state’s latest ballistic missile test suggests it is gearing up to attack the United States, says think tank the National Interest.

“The test serves as a sobering reminder that recent US missile-defense policies and spending have not done enough to deter our adversaries from pursuing advanced weapons,” it said.

“In fact, the first real test of the Trump administration might just come from Pyongyang.”

It added: “Their ability to hit the West Coast of North America remains questionable, but there is little doubt that the North Koreans already have the capability to reach Hawaii.”

Read more


Related Articles

Al Jazeera Viewers 'Reacted To London Terror Attack With Joy'

Al Jazeera Viewers ‘Reacted To London Terror Attack With Joy’

World News
Comments
VIDEO: The Truth About the London Terror Attack

VIDEO: The Truth About the London Terror Attack

World News
Comments

Russia Smear Attempt To Shut Down Dissenters!

World News
Comments

Russian leader vows to rename city back to Stalingrad if elected president

World News
Comments

London ‘terrorist incident’ happened on 1st anniversary of Brussels bombings

World News
Comments

Comments