REVEALED: Over a MILLION Americans at risk of being NUKED by North Korea

The US state of Hawaii is reportedly the most likely target for Kim Jong-un’s weapons as the prospect of an all-out conflict between the two countries grows.

The hermit state’s latest ballistic missile test suggests it is gearing up to attack the United States, says think tank the National Interest.

“The test serves as a sobering reminder that recent US missile-defense policies and spending have not done enough to deter our adversaries from pursuing advanced weapons,” it said.

“In fact, the first real test of the Trump administration might just come from Pyongyang.”

It added: “Their ability to hit the West Coast of North America remains questionable, but there is little doubt that the North Koreans already have the capability to reach Hawaii.”

