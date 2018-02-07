Intended to orbit around Mars, a miscalculation of burn time sent Elon Musk’s SpaceX on the wrong course to the asteroid belt as it blasted David Bowie’s “Life on Mars” from the radio of his failed Tesla Roadster perched atop the rocket with a dummy in the driver’s seat. But even though the off-course space flight is a perfect picture of his failed Tesla “auto-pilot”, Musk spun it as a “successful” burn. The King of Crony Capitalism, the 21st Century version of PT Barnum, is still held in awe by his fan-boys.