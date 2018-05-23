Revenge: MKULTRA Victims Plan Class-Action Suit Against Government

Survivors and families of those victimized by Project MKULTRA, a CIA mind control program, are preparing a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. and Quebec governments due to the alleged abuse they suffered through decades ago.

Over forty Canadians, who have called themselves Survivors Allied Against Government Abuse (SAAGA), gathered in Montreal last weekend to share their horrific stories about how MKULTRA destroyed their lives, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

“The government should offer an apology and there should be recognition of the injustice that was done,” said Gina Blasbalg, who unknowingly became a patient at the Allan Memorial Institute – where MKULTRA subproject 68 took place – during her teens in the 1960s.

Marlene Levenson, whose aunt Phyllis Goldberg was victimized by the mind control program in 1945, said the U.S. and Canadian governments are obligated to apologize for the suffering they put the patients through.

“I could not believe this was allowed,” Levenson told CTV Montreal. “These were innocent people who went in for mild depression – even if it was severe depression, post-partum, neurological things that happened – they came out completely ravaged, and their life was ruined.”

Montreal lawyer Alan Stein, who is representing the collective of MKULTRA survivors of the Allan Memorial Institute, says he believes the survivors have a case, and it should be acknowledged by both respective governments.

“[We’re preparing] a class-action lawsuit to sue the Canadian government, maybe also the Quebec government and the Allan Memorial Institute. It would first have to be approved by the Quebec Superior Court, which could take four to six months,” Stein said.

“Certainly I believe we can claim moral damages and damages resulting from the detrimental effect that the treatments had on their behavior,” he added.

Patients initially entered the program at the Allan Memorial Institute seeking treatment for mild mental health issues like anxiety or depression, but were quickly administered cocktails of powerful hallucinogenic substances and subjected to bizarre psychological experiments under the supervision of Dr. Ewen Cameron — who later became the first chairman of the World Psychiatric Association.

“Cameron, co-founder of the World Psychiatric Association and president of various other psychiatric associations over his career, ran ‘depatterning’ and ‘psychic driving’ experiments that attempted to erase a patient’s memories and reprogram them with new thoughts,” CBC reported. “He tested experimental drugs like LSD and PCP, medically induced sleep for extended periods, and oversaw extreme forms of electroshock therapy and sensory deprivation. Many of his patient’s brains were then left damaged.”

MKULTRA was officially shut down in 1973 over fears of public backlash, but ironically, many documents initially ordered for destruction were inadvertently exposed to the public which led to several congressional investigations, who concluded the CIA did engage in “illicit and unethical activities” for the program.

