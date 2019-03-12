Revenge Of The Sith: Dick Cheney Emerges To Blast 'Isolationist' Trump Admin

Darth Vader has returned.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has slithered out from the darkness to complain that America is no longer involved in enough empire building wars for his liking.

In true Dick Cheney fashion, his appearance came at a private think tank retreat attended by just 150 Republicans that was supposed to be held under Chatham House rules.

However, someone leaked details to the Washington Post.

“We’re getting into a situation where our friends and allies around the world that we depend upon are going to lack confidence in us,” Cheney reportedly said at the American Enterprise Institute meeting at Sea Island, Georgia.

“I worry that the bottom line of that kind of an approach is we have an administration that looks a lot more like Barack Obama than Ronald Reagan,” Cheney added.

Cheney slammed President Trump, stating that he “supposedly doesn’t spend that much time with the intel people, or doesn’t agree with them, frequently,” and complained that Trump’s “foreign policy boils down to a crude dollars and cents transaction.”

This coming from the architect of the phony Iraq war intelligence, from which he benefited as an alumni of Halliburton to the tune of $39.5 billion in no-bid contracts over the course of a decade.

According to reports, Cheney grilled current VP Mike Pence, who was in attendance, regarding topics such as Trump’s use of Twitter and the President’s questioning of the usefulness of NATO.

Cheney also expressed opposition to Trump’s desire to pull American troops out of Syria.

Trump isn’t engaging in enough warmongering for Cheney’s liking.

Pence was reported to have responded to Cheney by quipping “Man, who wrote all these softball questions?”

The Internets responded swiftly:

There is no one in the entire country with less standing to challenge anyone’s foreign policy approach than Dick Cheney. That he still *thinks* he has this standing is a testament to society’s collective refusal to hold elites accountable for failure https://t.co/uVtdiSfj4M — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 11, 2019

🤣🤣Remember that time when you convinced yourself (and POTUS) that #Iraq had #WMD and we went on decade-long military intervention that US foreign policy has never recovered from? Respectfully, we're not interested in your "advice." Thanks. https://t.co/mPELe32qcK — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) March 11, 2019

The guy literally blasted his friend with some birdshot and got his friend to apologize to him for it. What the hell is this rehabilitation of Dick Cheney from the establishment media lately? Gross and disgusting. — Syntax Error 🇺🇸 (@SyntaxError1871) March 11, 2019

Especially since he dare not travel outside US since Kuala Lumpur tribunal found him guilty of war crimes. — P. A. Nichols (@panich52) March 11, 2019

Imagine having Dick Cheney’s record on foreign policy and criticizing someone. https://t.co/Y6Cp4Zfhpb — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 11, 2019

There is almost no one in the country whose views on American foreign policy are worth less than Dick Cheney. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 11, 2019

Even ‘the resistance’ admitted that Cheney makes them like Trump and Pence: