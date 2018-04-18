Revolt: More California Cities Vote Out of Sanctuary State Law

Cities in California continue to reject the state’s “sanctuary” law prohibiting local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

On Tuesday, the City of Lake Forest voted against SB 54, known as the California Values Act, on the grounds that it “may be in direct conflict with Federal laws and the United States Constitution.”

In the resolution passed in a 5-0 vote, the Lake Forest City Council declared they side with the Constitution and law enforcement efforts to keep communities safe.

“The City Council hereby expresses its support of… The rule of law, including the United States Constitution and its supremacy over conflicting State and local laws,” reads the resolution.

The measure adds that the city agrees with other Orange County communities such as Los Alamitos, which on Tuesday voted 4-1 to opt out of the sanctuary state law and join a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to nullify SB 54.

Other communities which have joined the lawsuit against the state include Aliso Viejo, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Orange, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Juan Capistrano and the City of Beaumont, which also passed a resolution Tuesday opposing SB 54.

