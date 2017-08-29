Skip to content
Rex Tillerson Says He, NOT Trump, Speaks For America
Globalist distances himself from Trump
The Alex Jones Show -
August 29, 2017
Comments
David Knight breaks down Rex Tillerson’s appearance on Christopher Wallace’s Sunday Fox Program.
