Reza Aslan Calls For "Eradication" of Kellyanne Conway and All Trump Supporters

Reza Aslan refused to apologize after calling for the “eradication” of Kellyanne Conway and Trump Supporters, with Twitter saying his rhetoric didn’t violate their rules.

Following the mass shooting in El Paso, Aslan, a former CNN host, tweeted, “After today there is no longer any room for nuance. The President is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters – ALL OF THEM – are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society.”

He followed it up by later using the same language against Kellyanne Conway, tweeting, “You are “the depraved evil” we need to eradicate.”

After people reported the tweets, Twitter said that they didn’t violate the site’s rules.

Despite being ‘ratioed’ numerous times, Aslan refused to apologize for his language and subsequently doubled down.

What’s particularly disturbing about the first tweet is that if you replaced Trump supporters with hispanics as the target, it could have been lifted straight from the shooter’s manifesto.

Aslan’s incendiary rhetoric is only going to fuel more extremism and tit for tat violence that will radicalize people like the Dayton, Ohio mass shooter who was a fringe left-wing radical.

